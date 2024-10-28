NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
6. Green Bay Packers (6-2)
A win is a win. Jordan Love needs to quit throwing so many interceptions. Just because he’s playing in the same team that Brett Favre did does not mean he has to play like him. Well, the Green Bay Packers are a team on the cusp of ascending into the highest tier of NFL teams we have today.
It would be nice to see Love take care of the ball more, as it does seem like that could be the only thing that holds this team back. They finished the 2023 NFL Season on a high note and ended up going 9-8 in the regular season. Since the start of 2023, they’re 15-10, so this team is beginning to find themselves and stack some wins.
They are just about keeping pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North in the 2024 NFL Season thus far.
5. Washington Commanders (6-2)
Are. You. Kidding. Me?? I audibly gasped when I saw the Washington Commanders connect on the Hail Mary to win the game. It was just flat-out amazing to see live. The team fell behind with just seconds left after the Chicago Bears punched it into the end zone late. It came down to that Hail Mary, which is a play that almost never hits unless you’re Aaron Rodgers.
Somehow, Jayden Daniels threw a good enough ball for it to be tipped to WR Noah Brown, who was in the back of the end zone. The Commanders snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and now improve to 6-2 on the season, which keeps their lead in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are lurking right behind them at 5-2, but the Commanders are the better team and do have the better QB.
Their magical season with rookie QB Jayden Daniels just keeps getting better and better, doesn’t it?