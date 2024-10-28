NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
4. Buffalo Bills (6-2)
So, Josh Allen threw his first interception of the season today. This is not a drill! I am sure that Allen could not care less that he threw a pick, as the Buffalo Bills came into Seattle and just tore apart the Seahawks, who are now 4-4 on the season after beginning the year 3-0.
With the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams winning this week, the NFC West is getting interesting. I am typing this out before the San Francisco 49ers’ Sunday Night Football game, so I have no idea what happened there!
Well, Buffalo now has a four-game lead in the win column in the AFC East and may legitimately clinch the division with multiple weeks left in the 2024 NFL Season. I am still not sure if this team is good enough to go on a deep playoff run and make the Super Bowl, but they are winning like they have in recent seasons.
3. Houston Texans (6-2)
How about the Houston Texans? They just find a way to get it done. They aren’t blown out their opponents, but again managed to win in Week 8, beating the Indianapolis Colts, sending Indy down to 4-4, which does give them a nice lead in the AFC South now.
Houston improves to 6-2 as we approach the halfway point of the season. I went all-in this season on the Texans, as I predicted CJ Stroud to win the NFL MVP award and the Texans to win the Super Bowl. They do have a great record, but I’m going to need to see more from this team before thinking they can make a Super Bowl run.
They just aren’t dominant on either side of the ball, and that is a bit if a concern, but them being able to win without being truly elite in much is also impressive.