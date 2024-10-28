NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs won a ho-hum game against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, getting them to 7-0 on the season. Kansas City is the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, and it’s not clear when their first loss is going to come. Patrick Mahomes threw one interception on the day, so he’s now thrown at least one interception in every single game this season. He’s got eight touchdown passes against nine interceptions this season, which is interesting.
The Chiefs’ defense is most definitely carrying this team, but it was a full team effort for KC in Week 8. Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Right now, I am not sure the offense is playing well enough for that to happen, but only time will tell.
1. Detroit Lions (6-1)
I don’t care what the records say; the Detroit Lions are absolutely the best team in football. They took apart the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, and they should have. Now 6-1 on the season, the Lions maintain their stay atop the NFC North, but the Minnesota Vikings are one game behind, and the Green Bay Packers are just one game behind in the loss column.
To me, this is the most talented team in the NFL, and I’ve predicted them to make it to the Super Bowl this season. That looks like a good prediction thus far. Jared Goff is playing at an MVP level through seven games, and the defense is definitely figuring themselves out finally.
It’ll be interesting to see just how far Dan Campbell can take this team, as we’ve see Goff play in the Super Bowl before, so we know he’s capable of getting a team there.
