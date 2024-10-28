NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
30. New York Jets (2-6)
This is just embarrassing, and I am sick and tired of seeing people say things like “oh they’ll go on a run soon” or “they’ll figure it out, they’re just too talented.” I mean, this is just nasty stuff from the New York Jets, a team that as the second-worst record in the AFC, a bad, washed up QB, and a team coached by an interim head coach. There is nothing redeeming about this Jets’ team period, and losing to the New England Patriots in Week 8 seems to unofficially but officially be the dagger in their season.
You could have argued that them being able to get to 3-5 could have given them some hope the rest of the day, but with them being 2-6 and falling further down the AFC standings, the New York Jets are circling the drain and need to look toward rebuilding in the 2025 NFL Draft.
29. New England Patriots (2-6)
How about the scrappy New England Patriots? They beat the New York Jets in Week 8 and have won their second game of the season. Did anyone think the Patriots and Jets would have the same record through eight games in 2024? I surely didn’t. Rookie QB Drake Maye left the game with a head injury, which is never good, but the Pats still found a way.
It’ll be interesting to see what New England does when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, as they need some offensive line help and some wide receiver help. It’s still a long road for the Patriots to get back on track, but there is some to like with this team. We’ll have to see just how long Drake Maye has to miss given his head injury, which could end up being serious.
The Patriots come in at no. 29 on our latest NFL power rankings.