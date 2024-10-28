NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)
You know, there is something that must be said about just how dysfunctional and inept an NFL franchise can be. Not only are the Las Vegas Raiders horrible in 2024, but they have at least been consistent in being dysfunctional in the 21st century. It’s impressive how bad they are, and I just wonder how much better this team would be if they had a real NFL head coach, because Antonio Pierce is just embarrassing.
I don’t know where the Raiders go from here with the remainder of the 2024 NFL Season, but it would not shock me to see the team making an in-season firing of Pierce, as he’s just not NFL head coach material at the moment.
Vegas also needs to be looking at the 2025 NFL Draft to try and reset with a QB, as neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O’Connell is close to the answer. GM Tom Telesco did draft Justin Herbert, so that could provide some hope for Raiders’ fans.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
Close losses can sometimes be “good” losses if that makes sense, but that’s usually reserved for the elite teams who lose games against other elite teams or teams who are truly rebuilding. But for the Jacksonville Jaguars, close losses have to be the worst type given the situation they are in. The team truly should not be this bad, and they still have several incredibly tough opponents coming up. They did need to steal a win like this, but they could not get it done.
It would not shock me to see the team firing Doug Pederson at some point, as there is just no hope left in 2024 for Pederson and this Jags’ team. Jacksonville is too talented to be this bad, and I think I say that nearly every week. Big changes are coming for this franchise.