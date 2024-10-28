NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
22. Indianapolis Colts (4-4)
The Cincinnati Bengals are not a good team, folks. They’re kind of like the New York Jets in that many people, for some reason, simply think that both teams will just manage to turn it around at some point.
What if… they don’t? I mean, the Bengals’ defense is bad and Joe Burrow can’t do it all himself. To make matters worse, it’s not like the Bengals lost a close game in Week 8; they got blown out at home by the Eagles.
The Bengals need to totally rebuild their defense in the offseason, as they’ll begin to waste away Joe Burrow’s career if they cannot fix this unit. This was as embarrassing of a loss as the Bengals have had in quite some time if you ask me.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
The Cincinnati Bengals are not a good team, folks. They’re kind of like the New York Jets in that many people, for some reason, simply think that both teams will just manage to turn it around at some point.
What if… they don’t? I mean, the Bengals’ defense is bad and Joe Burrow can’t do it all himself. To make matters worse, it’s not like the Bengals lost a close game in Week 8; they got blown out at home by the Eagles.
The Bengals need to totally rebuild their defense in the offseason, as they’ll begin to waste away Joe Burrow’s career if they cannot fix this unit. This was as embarrassing of a loss as the Bengals have had in quite some time if you ask me.