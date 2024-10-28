NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
20. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
The Los Angeles Rams got a must-win on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a huge win that saved their season. The Rams most definitely have some work to do still, but with two wins in a row, this team improved to 3-4 and is actually still very much in the NFC West race.
Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level and the defense is playing good football as well. I actually predicted the LA Rams to go quite far this year, but a ton of injuries have hurt their season. The team seemed to float WR Cooper Kupp in trade talks recently, but with them having won two games in a row, I am not sure they want to trade Kupp at all.
You also have to consider how much longer Matthew Stafford plans on playing, as that decision to play into the Rams’ actions.
19. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)
The Dallas Cowboys are currently playing on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers and have an early lead. I do believe the 49ers come out with this win, but the Cowboys would remain in a decent spot in the NFC Wild Card race with a win. If you ask me, this team is not built to win the division, and the Washington Commanders are 6-2 already, so the Cowboys do have some work to do.
Dallas doesn’t have a good run game and just isn’t nearly as good on defense as they were last year. Their former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, did leave to be the Commanders’ head coach, and it seems like Quinn leaving is having a huge impact on the unit.
The Cowboys aren’t a great team at all. They feel average at best and have a ton of work to do when the 2025 NFL Offseason rolls around.