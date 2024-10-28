NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
18. Arizona Cardinals (4-4)
I tried to tell you all! I’ve been saying for months now that the Arizona Cardinals would be better than people thought in 2024, and here they are having already hit their win total from 2023. Not only is the team now 4-4 on the season, but the Seattle Seahawks are also 4-4, and depending on what happened on Sunday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers may have dropped to 3-5.
Could the Cardinals… win the NFC West this season? It’s not impossible at this point. The Cardinals must see if they can add a defensive player at the NFL trade deadline. To me though, this team was set to try and make some type of all-in push in 2025, as they most definitely need another year of adding some roster talent.
Cards’ GM Monti Ossenfort has done a nice job thus far but simply need more time to put some better players around Kyler Murray and needs to fix the defense.
17. Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
The Seattle Seahawks began the 2024 NFL Season 3-0, and their fans would have made you believe that they were a legit team. Well, they’re now 4-4 on the season after getting their rear end handed to them against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. It was a truly embarrassing performance by Mike Macdonald’s defense, which we have been led to believe is an elite unit.
The Seahawks are not going to go far this year, as they have some limitations at QB and clearly aren’t playing all that well on defense. My guess is that they try to bring in a rookie QB in 2025 and try to add more talent along the offensive line as well.
The defense will probably be just fine for the long-term if you ask me. Seattle drops to 4-4 with this loss and are no. 17 in our latest NFL power rankings.