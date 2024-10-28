NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a huge problem, gang. Their defense is just awful and is going to be the thing that holds them back. Not having Mike Evans or Chris Godwin also hurts, but their defense has been a huge issue for most of the season. QB Baker Mayfield is playing out of his mind this year, but again, it’s not going to matter if the D cannot figure it out. They just don’t seem to have the infrastructure on that side of the ball if you ask me.
They lost a close game to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 and again gave up a ton of points and yards. Baker Mayfield isn’t good enough to carry a bad defense, so I am not sure this team is going to make the postseason in 2024 unless something changes. The Bucs most definitely have some work to do this coming offseason on that side of the ball. Fixing the defense has to be their top priority.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
The LA Chargers beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. This wasn’t a special win or anything; the Saints aren’t good and the Chargers are average but well-coached. LA just needs more talent on offense, as Justin Herbert is not throwing to great players out there. The Chargers did win the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, and this is definitely going to be a multi-year process.
LA may end up going all-in next offseason in trying to fix their playmaking unit on offense and even adding some bodies to the interior offensive line. Once they do that, this team could be quite complete on paper and may end up back in the AFC contention window. The Chargers improve to 4-3 on the season but do feel like quite the average team if you ask me.
LA faces the Browns on November 3rd.