NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

4. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Rams are on their bye in Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 and enter their Week 8 bye in a very solid 5-2. Quarterback Matthew Stafford already has 17 touchdown passes against just two interceptions this year. Frankly, Stafford should be in the MVP conversation, and I do believe he’d have a great chance to win it.

The Rams are a very balanced team and are going to stack many more wins this year. Stafford himself is on pace for another 41-touchdown season, which he also had back in 2021 and also all the way back in 2011 with the Detroit Lions.

LA cements itself near the top of our latest NFL power rankings and are absolutely a Super Bowl contender as well. Do they have another deep playoff run in them?

3. Denver Broncos (6-2)

A fifth win in a row for the Denver Broncos has them no. 3 in our latest NFL power rankings. Bo Nix, the second-year QB, has now amassed four total touchdowns in each of his last two games, and the last time a Broncos’ QB did that was Peyton Manning back in 2013.

It was a huge response for Denver after an emotional win over the New York Giants in Week 7. Many had wondered if this team would be able to sustain that type of magic across an entire game, and some predicted Dallas to win.

But Denver finally sustained some success on offense in all four quarters and came away with the victory. Nix now has 15 touchdown passes on the year and is trending upward himself. The Broncos do feel like a borderline-elite team right now, and if they could just get these penalties cleaned up a bit, they would definitely be a contender.

Denver also still remains in first place in the AFC West, and this win over Dallas was honestly very impressive, as that offense is flat-out excellent. The Broncos rank third in our Week 9 NFL power rankings as Week 8 closes out.