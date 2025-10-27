NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

28. New York Giants (2-6)

The New York Giants have dealt with a ton in the 2025 NFL Season. They began the year with Russell Wilson as their starting QB, and a 0-3 start paved the way for rookie QB Jaxson Dart, who is clearly someone his teammates gravitate toward, which is a great thing.

The Giants, if nothing else, have shown a ton of fight with Dart, and that’s about as much as you can ask for with a rookie QB. In Week 8, the G-Men got exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles, but that was expected, frankly.

There were some interesting officiating calls, but that didn’t really change the big picture. The Giants are now 2-6 on the season, and it does not feel like this current coaching regime is going to survive into the 2026 NFL Season, and I do believe a change is necessary.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo, another rookie that the team has gravitated toward, dislocated his ankle on a pretty gruesome play, and he’s going to miss the rest of the season. The Giants are again ranked quite low in our latest NFL power rankings. This franchise just can’t find its footing.

27. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

The Cleveland Browns got blown out by the New England Patriots in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season and are now no. 27 in our latest NFL power rankings. The Browns can’t do much of anything correctly and are trending toward another lost season.

Neither the offense nor defense worked in Week 8, as the New England Patriots continued their five-game winning streak. The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is absolutely a great thing.

The Browns have to find a long-term QB solution, as if they can, the team might actually begin to win sooner than we think. The defense is still in a good spot, and the offense does have some talented playmakers.

But Week 8 was one of those games where the Browns simply got outmatched and had no chance. Cleveland continues to rank quite low in our power rankings.