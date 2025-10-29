NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated AFC rankings after Week 8 action

A whopping six teams in the AFC have just one or two wins through eight weeks. The worst teams in the NFL are in this conference, and it's clear that the AFC has a couple of tiers. As the season progresses, we'll begin to see the best of the best continue to separate themselves from the middle class.

Right now, there isn't a clear-cut Super Bowl favorite in the AFC, and while some people still might want to take the Chiefs, they have their own flaws. Now that the halfway point of the season is here, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

We have our latest AFC power rankings ready to roll as Week 9 approaches. We are primarily looking at each team's total body of work for these rankings.

AFC power rankings approaching Week 9

16. Tennessee Titans (1-7)

The worst team in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans got blown out by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and really don't have much of anything going for them right now. This team should be heavy sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

15. New York Jets (1-7)

Give credit where it's due; the New York Jets mounted a comeback and beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets are still one of the worst teams in the NFL, but this is a 'what have you done for me lately' league.

14. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

A blowout loss to the New England Patriots didn't tell us anything we didn't already know about this franchise...

13. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

The Las Vegas Raiders were on their bye in Week 8, but we did not forget how bad of an operation this is. The Raiders made countless errors this offseason, and it's left them, yet again, with poor coaching, bad QB play, and an overall bad, hollow roster.

Vegas is no. 13 in our power rankings and don't have much of a path to improve. It's another lost season for this franchise.