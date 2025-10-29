NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated AFC rankings after Week 8 action

12. Miami Dolphins (2-6)

The Miami Dolphins blew out the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, but the Falcons are a bad team themselves and had Kirk Cousins in, as Michael Penix Jr was out with an injury. This win doesn't change the long-term picture for the Dolphins no matter how well they played.

The defense is still a mess, and the roster itself just isn't nearly good enough to consistently win in the NFL. Pass-rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are two names to watch out for to be moved before the November 4th deadline.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

The Cincinnati Bengals could have gotten to a respectable 4-4 record with a win over the then-winless New York Jets in Week 8, but a fourth quarter collapse feels like it will dip the Bengals into a bit of dysfunction. Now firmly among the worst teams in the conference, the Bengals likely weren't ever going to be able to go on some type of run with Joe Flacco.

The defense is a massive issue, and that might be putting it lightly. The Bengals drop to no. 11 in our power rankings and are trending toward some massive change in the offseason.

10. Baltimore Ravens (2-5)

In a couple of days, the Baltimore Ravens could be 3-5 and see Lamar Jackson healthy, so it's not hard to see how this team could make a bit of a run. The Ravens have been an injured mess this season, but if they could simply get healthy, the playoffs are in reach.

Baltimore could slowly climb our power rankings.

9. Houston Texans (3-4)

Now winners of three of their last four, the Houston Texans are all of a sudden just one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and might be able to go on a run here. The offensive line is still a concern, but the defense is top-tier, and that could really help out a lot.

I would not rule out the Texans from thrusting back into the playoff picture.