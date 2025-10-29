NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated AFC rankings after Week 8 action

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

We're now entering the 'middle class' of the AFC. These teams are good but do have notable issues or roster flaws, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a perfect example of that. Winning four of their first seven games, the Jags are the definition of good, but the offense is a work in progress, as veteran QB Trevor Lawrence really hasn't played that well.

The defense has been solid, but the unit itself is missing multiple starting-caliber players. Overall, the Jags do have a path to eight or nine wins, but they will be a fringe playoff team and aren't yet good enough to win a postseason game.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Once 4-1, the Pittsburgh Steelers could see their AFC North lead evaporate in the coming weeks. The outdated defense has been the main issue this year, as the offense has been just fine. Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating over 100 this season and has turned back the clock a bit.

However, Pittsburgh again feels like a team that can go backwards into 9 or 10 wins and make the playoffs as a Wild Card seed.

6. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Blowing out the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, the Buffalo Bills snapped their two-game losing streak but do have some defensive issues. The offense also hasn't been that special, and right now, they are looking up at the New England Patriots in the AFC East. I would not be shocked if it stayed that way in 2025.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

The LA Chargers were once 3-0 about a month ago, but they've since gone 2-3 across their last five games and have dealt with some injuries. This roster just isn't that special, as they don't have the depth to overcome the injuries they've sustained.

Again not feeling like a great team, the LA Chargers are the epitome of good and nothing more.