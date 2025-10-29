NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated AFC rankings after Week 8 action

4. New England Patriots (6-2)

We're now beginning to hit the top teams in the AFC and the most complete, best rosters in the conference. The New England Patriots have won five games in a row and are simply outstanding. Second-year QB Drake Maye has been a top-5 QB in football this year, and I am not sure this team has a major weakness right now. Sure, they are beating up on bad teams, but that's what any good team is supposed to do, so let's not overthink the Pats.

3. Denver Broncos (6-2)

The Denver Broncos have also won five games in a row after a shaky 1-2 start and were a perfect 4-0 in October. Historically, Sean Payton-coached teams play extremely well in October and November, so the Broncos might have another huge month in front of them. They've got a top-10 scoring offense and defense, and that is simply extremely hard to do in today's NFL. The Broncos are third in our AFC power rankings and are also seeing second-year QB Bo Nix make a leap.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)

The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting their stride and are honestly a better team than the 5-3 record might indicate, so they come in at no. 2 in our power rankings. The Chiefs beat the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football and are among the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. It feels like this team is again good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl.

1. Indianapolis Colts (7-1)

The best team in the AFC and NFL for that matter is the Indianapolis Colts. They stand alone with the best record in the NFL at 7-1, and this team does everything well. Daniel Jones has played his tail off, and Jonathan Taylor should be seen as an MVP candidate. The Colts are going to run away with the AFC South title and should be able to earn one of the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs.