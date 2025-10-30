NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated MVP stepladder power rankings

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers might slowly be breaking out this year. Now 5-1-1 on the season, the Packers are riding high and do have a win over the Detroit Lions in their back pocket, so we can't forget about that. The NFC North is going to come down to the Packers or Lions this year, and there is a legitimate case to be made that the winner of that division is going to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Love has always had the talent and skillset to be a top-notch QB, and we're seeing it develop this year. There really isn't a weakness in his game, and the Packers are one of just two teams with one loss on their record.

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 5-3 on the season after a shaky 0-2 start, so they've won five of thier previous six games, again have a well-rounded team, and are again seeing Patrick Mahomes playing efficient football. Statistically speaking, Mahomes hasn't been that special the past two seasons, but 2025 is shaping up to be a different story.

Mahomes also has the name recognition and has previously won two MVP awards. It's not hard to see a path where he wins his third and continues to stack accomplishments on what is already a Hall of Fame career. With the AFC West being hyper-competitive this year, another Chiefs division title might put Mahomes over the edge in the voting.

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The 7-1 Indianapolis Colts are the best team in the NFL and are led by Jonathan Taylor, who is not only approaching 7,000 career rushing yards, but who also leads the NFL in attempts, carries, and rushing touchdowns.

He already has 850 yards and 12 scores on the ground. Averaging nearly six yards per carry, Taylor is also running for over 106 yards per game and is simply sensational. Through eight games, the Colts' running back has 1,056 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

The last non-quarterback to win the MVP was running back Adrian Peterson in 2012, so Taylor might actually have to produce at a higher level to win, but it's not hard to see how he's a legitimate candidate.