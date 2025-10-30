NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated NFC rankings after Week 8 action

12. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are another NFC team dealing with injuries to its second-year quarterback. And without Jayden Daniels, this Commanders team just doesn't feel like the same type of threat. Heck, even with Daniels at times this season, the Commanders haven't been nearly the same type of threat that we saw last season.

This team is in a similar boat as the Minnesota Vikings right now. They are fading rapidly, but there's still time to stop the bleeding. They need their QB1 back in the mix and making the same type of impact we saw from him as a rookie.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Based on what we've seen from the Falcons when they are at full strength and playing complementary football, they should be one of the top seven teams in the NFC. Based on what we've seen from the Falcons when they are beaten up and not playing complementary football, they could rival the Saints for the last spot on this list.

The truth, as always, is somewhere in between. I'm not fully out on the Falcons at this point, but they are a tough team to figure out. Still, with the playmakers they have, and the ceiling they've shown, they can be a factor all throughout the season, regardless of their record.

10. Dallas Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys are at home this season, they've averaged over 41 points per game. When they're on the road, they are averaging 23 points per game. You would think either number would be enough to keep the Cowboys above .500 at this point, but that's just how bad their defense is.

The Cowboys need to trade for someone to help their defensive front. If only there was a player out there like Micah Parsons who could help them off the edge. The Cowboys are too good offensively to not make the postseason. Jerry Jones must atone for his Parsons sins.

9. Chicago Bears

On a given week, I'm not sure the Bears are all that much better than teams like the Falcons or even Vikings. We've seen this Bears team get absolutely shredded by the Detroit Lions, and then we've seen them play elite defense against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears are one of a wide variety of NFC teams right now that you just can't put your finger on. They have been good, they have been bad, and they look like they could somehow put things together. I am still super skeptical of the way Caleb Williams is developing in Ben Johnson's offense, but he deserves time.