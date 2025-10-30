NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated NFC rankings after Week 8 action

8. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers represent an interesting cutoff point in the NFC. They are at the threshold of all the teams that have put together some really impressive wins this year, and some really ugly losses. When Bryce Young has played for this team, they've shown some really impressive fight and even some dynamic offensive output. Rico Dowdle has been huge for them, and the young pass catchers are stepping up.

But so help me if Dave Canales tries to throw Andy Dalton out there for another start...

7. San Francisco 49ers

It's still hard to believe the 49ers have been as solid as we've seen them be this season with the number of injuries they've had to deal with. This has been Mac Jones's team for the majority of the season at this point, and he's played extremely well. With that said, the 49ers are already scrambling to add talent off the edge before the NFL trade deadline to make up for the Nick Bosa loss.

This 49ers team might not be poised to go deep in the postseason, but with Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh caling the shots, they'll be competitive in just about every game.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are falling slightly the past couple of weeks, and it has less to do with them and everything to do with the teams jumping ahead of them.

The Bucs have been one of my favorite teams to watch all season, but how soon will injuries take their toll? The "Cardiac Bucs' have one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL, and it looks like they're going to be able to coast to a division title this season.

5. Seattle Seahawks

It almost feels disrespectful to put the Seahawks 5th with how well they've played this season, but we talked about it at the beginning -- the NFC is loaded right now.

The Seahawks have been one of the most consistent teams in the league on both sides of the ball this season, a dynamic outfit offensively, and an extremely underrated defense. I could see this team being dangerous in the playoffs.