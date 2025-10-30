NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated NFC rankings after Week 8 action

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles lost two straight games, but have bounced back in a big way since then. Jalen Hurts was getting scathing reviews from pretty much every direction before the last two games, where he's only completed 34 passes but has a whopping seven touchdowns.

The Eagles should be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, as you would expect from Howie Roseman. This is a team that clearly needs another piece on the defensive front, and I'm not sure bringing Brandon Graham out of retirement will be enough.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams already looked like one of the best all-around teams in the NFL, and now they've made a trade with the Titans to add Roger McCreary to the secondary. Not to make a mountain out of a molehill, but that could end up being one of the shrewdest trade deadline moves of the entire season.

The Rams are getting Puka Nacua back in Week 9 after their bye week. They are fresh off their biggest win of the season, and they've got a chance to get another one just like it facing the Saints. This team should continue to roll.

2. Detroit Lions

When we've seen the Detroit Lions at their best this season, I struggle to think of many teams that could really hang with them. Realistically, if the Lions are on top of their game, I don't know that anyone can. This is their shot to win a Super Bowl in 2025, and Dan Campbell has to have his guys ready for a fight in the second half of the season.

As good as the Lions are, they've got a powerhouse in their own division and they'll have a target on their backs all season.

1. Green Bay Packers

We talked about it earlier in the season, but the Green Bay Packers really look like they might be the best and deepest roster in the NFL right now. This team has star power, Jordan Love is taking the next step in his game, and they just have too many weapons for teams to handle.

The Packers have weaknesses (the secondary, for one), but this is a team that is just stacked on both sides of the ball and ready for a deep playoff run.