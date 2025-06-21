Unfortunately for these teams, they've been poorly constructed thanks to these terrible GMs. Let's rank the worst for the 2025 NFL Season.

I can only imagine how hard it is to build a competitive NFL team. With 53 players on the active roster, there is opportunity everywhere to have massive roster holes. Well, it's not really up for debate which GMs in the NFL are the worst.

It's clear when you look at their rosters. Let's rank the four worst GMs in the NFL for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Worst GMs in the league ranked for the 2025 season

4. Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins

It seemed like the Miami Dolphins were starting to put something together after 9-8 and 11-6 seasons by Mike McDaniel in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, things have begun to unravel in Miami, and Chris Grier's faults as a GM have shined brightly.

All of a sudden, the Dolphins roster is quite shaky, and even though they recently extended Jalen Ramsey, he seems to be on the move at some point. The contract extension for Tua Tagovailoa also did not seem to be the right move either.

There really isn't much to like with Miami heading into 2025, and you get the sense that this year could be the last we see of Grier in the front office if something doesn't come together.

3. Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts

Chris Ballard has largely done a solid job with the rest of the Indianapolis Colts roster, but the QB position has plagued him for years, and no NFL GM is going to keep their job without a franchise passer. The years of cycling through washed-up veterans basically forced them to over-draft Anthony Richardson.

And with Richardson hurt, Daniel Jones, of all people, could be in line to start for Indy in 2025. Ballard is among the worst GMs in the NFL.

2. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

You get the sense that Sean Payton was truly the one calling all the shots for the New Orleans Saints, as it seems like Mickey Loomis is just going at this thing blindly and throwing crap at the wall hoping it sticks.

The Saints might have the worst roster and QB room in the NFL heading into 2025, and they've really needed to rebuild ever since Payton left the team following the 2021 NFL Season. Mickey Loomis is the second-worst GM in the NFL in our power rankings.

1. Joe Schoen, New York Giants

It's honestly hard to put into words how much of a disaster Joe Schoen has been for the New York Giants. The franchise has somehow gotten more dysfunctional since he took the job over a few years ago. The Daniel Jones extension was brutal, and since then, I struggle to see how the roster has gotten any better.

Schoen has let guys like Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney leave in free agency, and all they did was go out and play the best football of their careers. The franchise still has questions at QB and along the offensive line, and this is the fourth year that Schoen is on the job.