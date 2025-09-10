Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans - Rams put up a 40-burger

The LA Rams are going to blowout the Tennessee Titans, and with how god the Rams' offense can be, them putting up 40 points is actually on the table. The Rams are light-years ahead of the Titans in every single way, so Tennessee is going to have to wait at least until Week 3 to see the first win of the Cam Ward era.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins - Dolphins lose by at least 20 points again

The Miami Dolphins lost by 25 points in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, and you get the sense that things aren't going to get much better for this team. The Patriots will continue to put their own operation together as the season goes on, and they'll get their first win of the season in a 20-point drubbing of the Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints - Newly-signed kicker Eddy Pineiro kicks a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter

The 49ers have waived kicker Jake Moody and signed Eddy Pineiro to take his place. Well, Pineiro is no slouch, as he's made 88.1% of his kicks, so he's efficient. San Francisco is already banged up, so this game is going to be closer than expected, but their newly-signed kicker is going to boot a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter, which ends up being the winning points.

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets - Josh Allen and Justin Fields combine for 200 rushing yards

Both Josh Allen and Justin Fields are elite as runners, and we're going to see each QB do a ton of damage on the ground in Week 2. In fact, the starting quarterbacks in this game will end up combining for at least 200 rushing yards. Buffalo likely wins this game.