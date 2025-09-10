Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers throws for another four touchdown passes in a Steelers' win

Aaron Rodgers was on fire in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and now he's rewarded a bit with his first home game as a Steeler. Vintage Aaron Rodgers will come out yet again, as he'll toss another four touchdowns and send the Seattle Seahawks to a lousy 0-2 record in their first year of the Sam Darnold era.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens - Ravens shutout the Browns in a 'get back on track' win

Shutouts are rare in the NFL, but the Baltimore Ravens are due for a game like this after their ridiculous second-half collapse against the Buffalo Bills. AFC North divisional games are usually played quite close, but the Ravens aren't going to have any of that nonsense, as they'll shutout the Browns in a statement win to get back on track.

Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts - The Broncos run for at least 100 yards in the first half

The Denver Broncos' run game came alive in the second half, and Sean Payton knows he's got to get that run game going much earlier in Week 2 and beyond. Denver is going to run all over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and will finish with at least 100 yards in the first half alone.

Denver could runaway with this win if their offense is a bit better.

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals - Bryce Young again throws more interceptions than touchdowns

Folks, Bryce Young just is not it. He's a bad quarterback and is likely not going to make it the entire season for the Carolina Panthers as their starting QB. Even though the Cardinals' secondary isn't super talented, they'll pick-off Bryce Young multiple times, as he'll again have a game where he throws more picks than touchdowns.

And if the Panthers lose in ugly fashion with a poor offensive performance, you have to wonder if a change at signal-caller would be on the table.