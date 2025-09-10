Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs - Defending champs hand the Chiefs a brutal 0-2 start

It's hard for me to envision the Kansas City Chiefs winning this game, which is insane to think, but the Chiefs are simply missing key roster talent on either side of the ball and just cannot hang with teams like the Eagles that just ooze talent. Yes, this game is in Kansas City, but the Eagles are going to runaway with this one in the second half and send the Chiefs to a shaky 0-2 start.

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr combine for six touchdown passes

Two first-round quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft are going head-to-head in this game, and it's going to be a high-flying game for both passing offenses, as each team has more pass-catching talent than the opposition does secondary talent, so I believe we could be in for a treat. JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr will comebine for six touchdown passes in a shootout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans - Baker Mayfield and CJ Stroud each lead their offenses to at least 30 points

On paper, this could be a fierce defensive battle, but why can't this be a a show on offense? Both Baker Mayfield and CJ Stroud have what it takes to lead their offenses to a high output, and playing this game indoors is going to help. I am feeling an 'offensive' mood now, so we'll predict that each QB leads their team to at least 30 points in a very entertaining primetime showdown.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith and Justin Herbert combine for 650 passing yards or more

Both Geno Smith and Justin Herbert combined to throw 680 yards in their Week 1 matchups. Their passing yardage totals are going to stay quite high in Week 2, as they'll combine to throw for at least 650 in yet another heavy-offense game in our Week 2 NFL bold predictions.