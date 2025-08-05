NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for second-year QBs in the 2025 season

The 2024 NFL Draft sported what could be one of the deepest QB classes we have seen. Let's make some bold predictions for these passers. It's rare to see one rookie QB lead his team into the playoffs, but the NFL world saw two of them do it in 2024.

Both Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels helped lead their team to a double-digit win season and a playoff appearance. Other QBs like Drake Maye and Caleb Williams also showed signs of promise as well, so things are looking up for several franchises.

Since this class could be so boom or bust in 2025, let's make some bold predictions for these passers this season.

Bold predictions for second-year QBs in the 2025 NFL Season

Caleb Williams - Early season dysfunction leads to a near-playoff push to end the season

The Chicago Bears might struggle early in the season given that they have another new coaching staff, but the offense will begin to come together late in the season, as the Bears end up narrowly missing the playoffs and are able to scrape together nine wins, leading to a ton of optimism for 2026.

Jayden Daniels - Daniels avoids sophomore slump as Commanders win the NFC East

Jayden Daniels was historically good as a rookie and is already an elite QB in the NFL. Daniels is going to avoid the sophomore slump and will help lead the Washington Commanders to an NFC East title, and we have not seen a repeat NFC East champion in years, so the Eagles are bound to not repeat.

Drake Maye - Borderline top-10 QB when the 2025 season ends

Drake Maye was a lot better than you think in his rookie season, and he's now got a future Hall of Fame offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels, proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, and an improved offensive line. The sky is the limit for Maye and the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Season.

Michael Penix Jr - Atlanta Falcons see their left-handed QB lead them to a division title

I just love what the Atlanta Falcons are building, believe it or not. This team has all the makings of being a surprise squad in 2025. They've got high-end weapons in Bijan Robinson and Drake London and also just extended their RT, Kaleb McGary, and since Penix is left-handed, McGary is the one protecting his blindside.

JJ McCarthy - McCarthy enjoys a modest 'rookie' season, but Vikings miss the playoffs

JJ McCarthy is effectively a rookie in the NFL. He missed his entire rookie regular season due to a knee injury and is still just 22 years old, so he's absolutely still learning how to be a QB, let alone being a QB in the NFL. McCarthy does have an amazing situation around him, but what we saw from rookies Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels in 2024 just something that doesn't happen much in the NFL. The former Michigan QB is going to have a modestly productive season, but it's not going to be enough to lead the Minnesota Vikings into the playoffs.

Bo Nix - Counted out QB leads the Denver Broncos to an AFC West title

Over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos were 5-3, and Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace, which is just insane production. On paper, the Broncos have the best roster in the AFC West and could have a top roster in the NFL as well. With the way things are trending for the Broncos, them dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 is likely, and the Broncos are on their way to their first division title since 2025.