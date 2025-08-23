NFL Predictions: 1 breakout team from each division for the 2025 season

NFC North - Chicago Bears

It's hard for us to really say that the Minnesota Vikings could be a breakout team in 2025, as they won 14 games in 2024. The only real choice here is the Chicago Bears, but with Ben Johnson and a rebuilt offensive line present, Chicago might become a viable football team. I do truly believe that this Bears' team is filled with legitimate talent, and I don't think they have the worst roster in the NFC North. It's going to take a lot for the offense to come together, but that unit is solid from top to bottom, and it's not like a year two leap from a QB is out of the question.

NFC South - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have a solid offensive line, a rebuilt defensive line, and a second-year QB in Michael Penix Jr, so they've got the formula to be a breakout team. The NFC South might also be the weakest division in football, so Atlanta could potentially sweep the Saints and Panthers, and maybe even steal a game from Tampa in 2025. Led by Penix, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London, the Falcons could ride a high-powered offense to breakout status in 2025.

NFC East - New York Giants

I have been insanely critical of the New York Giants this offseason, but did they just hit the jackpot with Jaxson Dart? Dart has looked outstanding in the preseason, and I am not sure he's not the best QB on that roster right now. In the NFL, there isn't a player who has more influence on the trajectory of a franchise than an encouraging rookie QB, and the G-Men might not want to wait on that. I would also go as far as to say that Russell Wilson's roster status might not be secure as we think at the moment.

NFC West - Arizona Cardinals

My NFC version of the New England Patriots for 2025 is the Arizona Cardinals. At one point in the 2024 NFL Season, the Cardinals were 6-4 and in a great spot, but they finished poorly down the stretch. Well, in the offseason, Arizona had to improve their defensive line, and that's exactly what GM Monti Ossenfort did. On paper, this is the best Cardinals' team we have seen in quite some time, and while some people want to buy into the LA Rams or San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals could be the team to beat here.