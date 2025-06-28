NFL Predictions: 10 insanely bold predictions for the 2025 season

3. Minnesota Vikings miss the playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings are essentially starting a rookie QB in 2025, as JJ McCarthy missed his entire first season in the NFL with a knee injury. While the roster is quite good, especially on offense, McCarthy is still 22 years old and is absolutely learning how to play QB, period, let alone playing QB in the NFL.

While Kevin O'Connell is quite the head coach, we could see a bumpy year for McCarthy, but it could set the stage for an explosion in the 2026 NFL Season. Minnesota could absolutely finish with a winning record if nothing else.

4. Bryce Young hits his stride in year three and turns into a top-15 quarterback

Down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, Bryce Young was pretty efficient, and with the Panthers having added more talent in the backfield and Tet McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft, the stage is set for Young to breakout and establish himself as a modest franchise QB in 2025.

Dave Canales has done great work with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in previous seasons, so Bryce Young is in good hands for 2025 and beyond, potentially.

5. New Orleans Saints become first winless team in the 17-game era

Roster-wise, this could be the worst in the NFL. The retirement of Derek Carr has thrown the Saints a massive curveball, and it could force them to bottom-out in 2025 and be forced to rebuild. With an atrocious QB room and a first-year head coach in Kellen Moore, New Orleans is set to struggle in most games, and our bold prediction for them in 2025 is that they become the first winless team in the 17-game era.

6. Ja'Marr Chase becomes first NFL player to hit 2,000 receiving yards in a season

Over the final eight games of the 2024 regular season, Ja'Marr Chase was actually on a 2,106-yard pace. Being that the Cincinnati Bengals may need to continue relying on the offense in the 2025 NFL Season, Chase could explode and become the first 2,000-yard receiver in the history of the NFL. He finished 2024 with 1,708 yards, which led the NFL.

The stud WR also led the league in receptions and touchdowns.