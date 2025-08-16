NFL Predictions: 10 Super Bowl LX matchups with 20 different teams

Although the NFL loves to talk about parity, it's typically a league of dynasties and everyone else simply trying to end them. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the latest examples of teams running the league for an extended period of time, but this time of year, (almost) everyone is undefeated and believing they can get to the Super Bowl.

With preseason games still ongoing, I thought it would be fun to take a look at 10 potential Super Bowl LX matchups, but not just all of them featuring the usual suspencts. What if we look at 10 potential Super Bowl matchups, but we can't use the same team twice?

Our latest NFL predictions take a look at 10 Super Bowl LX matchups featuring 20 different teams, likely or not.

10 Super Bowl LX Matchups Featuring 20 Different Teams

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (again)

You have to give respect where it’s due, and a rematch here in the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs might not be what everyone wants to see this year, but it might end up being what everyone gets anyway.

These two teams just feel a bit inevitable in January and February, don’t they? The Eagles have represented the NFC in two of the last three Super Bowls, while the Chiefs are almost penciled in every single season. This could end up being the swan song for Travis Kelce as well, which would add plenty of intrigue to the game (as if there wouldn’t be enough already).

2. Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders

A matchup in Super Bowl LX between Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels would light up everyone’s screen. Those two players are two of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, and it would be so much fun to see them sharing this kind of stage together.

With all due respect to Daniels, the most interesting aspect of a game like this would be the opportunity for everyone in the NFL fan base to finally see Lamar Jackson and how he would operate in a Super Bowl. Arguably the game’s brightest star has yet to have the chance to showcase himself here because he and his team can’t get over that hurdle.