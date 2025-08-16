NFL Predictions: 10 Super Bowl LX matchups with 20 different teams

3. Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

This is really the matchup most football fans wanted to see last year, because a lot of folks are simply sick of seeing the Chiefs and Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. Both the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are in the camp of having never won a Super Bowl in their franchise history, which is exceptionally annoying for Buffalo.

For obvious reasons.

These two teams feel like they’re headed in slightly opposite directions this coming season. The Bills could actually make it to the Super Bowl, while the Lions are resetting in a number of ways and might not be back in that mix until 2026 or later.

4. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams (again)

The Cincinnati Bengals were not far off from winning a Super Bowl just a couple of seasons ago against this very Los Angeles Rams team. Well, it wasn’t even remotely close to the same Rams team, but a couple of pieces remain.

The Bengals look relatively similar offensively compared to the team that trotted out there in the Super Bowl a few years back, especially the big-name contributors: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins. And they are even more loaded offensively now than they were back then.

The Rams need a healthy Matthew Stafford to realistically be in this conversation, but the addition of Davante Adams and the progression of their young defensive pieces will lead them into the top 8 of the NFC, almost certainly.