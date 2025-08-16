NFL Predictions: 10 Super Bowl LX matchups with 20 different teams

9. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

This is one of my favorite matchups of teams nobody is really thinking about for a Super Bowl matchup. Of course, there are the maniacally optimistic, but these two teams have a combination of roster intrigue and new head coaches they’re breaking in.

Teams with rookie head coaches don’t often make it to the Super Bowl, of course, but you never know in the NFL.

The Jaguars weren’t far from upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field just a couple of years ago, and I’d say the roster has improved since then. The Bears have a coach in Ben Johnson who, if he can get the most out of Caleb Williams, could catch some fire this season.

10. Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

How about this potential matchup? You’ve got a pair of former Philadelphia Eagles assistants going up against each other on the biggest stage.

Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals team has improved significantly over the last two seasons, and they’re ready to take that jump in 2025 as potential contenders in the NFC West with Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, and hopefully a breakout year from Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts are way more of a dart throw here because of their unstable quarterback position, but outside of the QB situation, what’s not to like about that roster they’ve got? They have better weapons than most NFL teams, an underrated defense, and a good coach.