NFL Predictions, 2026: 4 quarterbacks primed to take the league by storm

With training camps beginning across the NFL, we're one major step closer to the start of the 2026 NFL Season. The regular season is less than two months away, and from now until then, we'll have training camps, final roster decisions, perhaps another major move or two, and the preseason games.

It's truly almost go-time for the NFL as it gears up for the 2026 campaign, and if 2025 tells us anything, 2026 could be truly magical with a ton of unexpected scenarios playing out. Much of how the league goes revolves around the quarterback position, the most important in all of sports.

With that being in mind, we have four quarterbacks primed to breakout and take the league by storm. We've listed them here as our latest NFL predictions exercise.

These four quarterbacks are primed to take the league by storm in 2026

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Some may argue that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has already taken the league by storm, but in terms of pure passing production, there has been a lot of meat left on the bone. With that being said, Nix dealt with 43 drops by his pass-catchers in the 2025 season, according to Pro Football Reference, and up until this offseason, he has not had a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.

While you may not think Nix all that good, ask yourself why the Broncos felt the need to make such a major trade for Jaylen Waddle - it's because the pass-catchers just were not good enough. With that in mind, we should see a more well-rounded offense, and that even includes the run game, which saw Jonah Coleman enter the mix in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Furthermore, offensive coordinator Davis Webb is now calling the plays, and with Webb having just recently been in the league, there is reason to believe he'll be more in tune with what Nix wants to do on offense, even if it's still 'Sean Payton's offense.'

Overall, Nix's third year in the NFL is likely going to be the best of his career thus far. He has better playmakers around him, an elite offensive line, a brand-new play-caller, and a massive contract extension on the line as well.

Ever since coming into the NFL out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft, it has felt like the Nix doubters have kept steady in their criticism, but Nix has really done nothing but prove them wrong thus far, and the pattern will continue in a major 2026 season.