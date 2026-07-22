NFL Predictions, 2026: Most likely Super Bowl matchups as training camps begin

We are still a way away from the Super Bowl, but that won't stop us from talking about it. If the trend from 2025 holds into 2026, two non-playoff teams from this past season will make the big game this year.

At the end of the day, though, while there is a lot of parity in the NFL, the juggernauts are typically standing in the end, so the Super Bowl LXI matchup this year might not end up being much of a shock at all.

With training camps slowly beginning across the NFL, let's get ahead of ourselves a bit and predict the five most likely Super Bowl LXI matchups for the 2026 NFL Season.

Predicting the most likely Super Bowl matchups in 2026 as training camps begin

5. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

In what would be a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams would be a very likely matchup in my opinion. The Rams making it to the Super Bowl feels rather self-explanatory, as this team was among the best in the league last year, but some below-average defensive performances ended their season.

The Rams also went all-in this offseason, not only acquiring Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson to fix the secondary, but also swinging what could be the biggest trade in NFL history for Myles Garrett.

On paper, this is the best team in the NFL, and they went 12-5 last year and did find a way to improve. Not only that, but Sean McVay has won a Super Bowl already, and quarterback Matthew Stafford just won the MVP.

As for the Bengals, I am getting 2021 vibes from this team, as they aggressively improved the defense this offseason and are clearly looking to snap this three-year playoff drought streak. In the two years the Bengals went into the playoffs, they at least advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

So when the Bengals do get in, they go quite far, and if the defense is even average, Cincy has a shot.

4. New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Could the New England Patriots repeat as AFC champions? They absolutely could, as this team did it once and could simply be for real. Many people identified the Patriots insanely easy schedule last year as the primary reason why this team went so far, but there is also a chance that this team does know how to win and will continue to be atop the NFL.

Sure, the schedule gets harder, but the Patriots aren't the only team in the AFC with a tough late in 2026.