NFL Predictions: 3 NFL rookies who could be shocking game-changers in 2025

Last year, it was guys like Bucky Irving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who completely came out of nowhere to not only make an impact as a rookie, but become a true game-changer for a team like the Bucs to build around.

Which players could end up doing something similar in the 2025 season?

This was a really fun draft class at the offensive skill positions. There are tons of running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from as guys who have maybe been a bit overlooked due to the depth of the positions they joined, or their situations in general.

Let's take a look at three, in particular, who could shock a lot of people and become high-impact players right away.

3 NFL rookies who could be surprise game-changers in 2025

1. Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

We saw the Giants actually pick one of those "surprising game-changers" in the 2024 NFL Draft when they landed former Iowa and Purdue playmaker Tyrone Tracy on Day 3 of the 2024 Draft. Tracy was a receiver at Iowa before moving to running back at Purdue, and his elite athletic traits translated to the NFL game quite nicely.

Tracy racked up 1,123 yards from scrimmage as a rookie with the Giants, but he's got some more competition this year in the form of another Day 3 pick, former Arizona State star Cam Skattebo. Skattebo was overlooked in the NFL Draft process due to his athletic testing, but he's a gamer and someone who looks like he's already figuring out ways to make the depth chart discussion a difficult one in New York.

Cam Skattebo appears to be having a very strong camp so far with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/WADboRYMG3 — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) July 27, 2025

2. Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Out of all the surprising picks made on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selecting Pat Bryant in the high third round was arguably the most surprising.

Bryant was compared by Broncos head coach Sean Payton, in some ways, to former Saints 2nd-round pick Michael Thomas. Bryant has strong hands and plenty of experience at Illinois, but his 4.61 in the 40-yard dash caused even his biggest supporters to think he'd last to Day 3.

The Broncos thing they've outsmarted everyone else here, and they might be right. Bryant has been stellar in the early going of training camp and could be a Day 2 NFL Draft steal for them. They have as wide open of a receiver situation as any team in the NFL.

3. Dont'e Thornton, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

There's seemingly a bit of a "curse" when it comes to Tennessee skill players coming out in recent years, at least since Alvin Kamara in 2017, but the jokes aside, Dont'e Thornton has the chance to really do something special with the Raiders this coming season.

Thornton was a 4th-round pick by the Raiders and has exceptional size and speed at the receiver position. He's been taken under the wing of veteran quarterback Geno Smith, and Smith knows how to push the ball downfield to big-bodied receivers.

#Raiders WR Dont’e Thornton said learning the speed of the game has been his biggest adjustment.



He said Geno Smith has been a big brother to him. pic.twitter.com/IgCanfeOZr — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) July 28, 2025

This guy has a chance to be one of the top steals on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft for any player on any team. The Raiders have openings at the receiver position along with Jakobi Meyers, and a guy like Thornton has an opportunity this offseason to capitalize on.