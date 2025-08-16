NFL Predictions: 3 starting QBs obviously getting benched in the 2025 season

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Wow. Where do we begin with Anthony Richardson? Taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson is still just 23 years old and is already in his third year in the NFL, but his issues as a QB in the NFL are honestly too big for him to overcome at this point.

As an athlete, Richardson might be all-time at the QB position. He's about 6'4" and nearly 250 pounds with 4.4 speed. It's really uncanny how fast and how good of an athlete he is, but that only goes so far in the NFL, as he's been a disastrous and perhaps a historically bad passer since entering the league.

He's in a QB battle with Daniel Jones for the Colts' QB1 job, but most people seem to think that the Colts want and will end up starting Richardson. While he does have a winning record as a starter, that isn't because he's a good QB.

The inexcusable decision-making and failure to establish any sort of legitimate consistency is what will end up ruining the young passer. At this point, you have to wonder when the benching will happen? Daniel Jones isn't any better, though, but he does have a better track record of success. The Indianapolis Colts totally botched this latest attempt at fixing the QB room.

Richardson was not a first-round talent, and GM Chris Ballard is just totally incapable of fixing this room. As bad as it may sound, the Colts might be best off swinging a major trade for Kirk Cousins, who is currently backing up Michael Penix Jr on the Atlanta Falcons.

It's also quite a shame, as the Colts' roster is quite good and is absolutely good enough to win the AFC South. Expect Anthony Richardson to get benched during the 2025 NFL Season.