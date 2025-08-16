NFL Predictions: 3 starting QBs obviously getting benched in the 2025 season

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

This is pretty obvious, isn't it? The Cleveland Browns have what might be the most dysfunctional QB room in the NFL, and perhaps the most dysfunctional the NFL has seen in quite some time. Signing Joe Flacco and trading for Kenny Pickett weren't terrible moves by any means, but drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders was the icing on the cake.

And unsurprisingly, Sanders looked quite good in the Browns' first preseason game, a win over the Carolina Panthers. That only threw more uncertainty in the team's QB room. As we all know, Joe Flacco is not a long-term solution, and I would assume that an ideal scenario is one of Sanders or Gabriel actually looking competent.

However, the other layer to this is that the Browns have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so Cleveland could have a ton of ammo to make a huge trade up the board in 2026 to land a rookie QB.

For those who do not know, the 2026 NFL Draft's quarterback class is projected to be quite deep, but back to Flacco for a second; while Flacco might not be terrible for the Browns, the team's front office and coaching staff will want to see what they have in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel at some point.

One of the most fascinating and potentially encouraging players in all of professional sports is that rookie quarterback. Overall, the 2025 Cleveland Browns aren't likely to win many games or be competitive week to week. Sure, the defense could be good and keep them in games, but the offense is just such a wild card with the quarterback room.

The team should largely be looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft for their future franchise quarterback, as it's likely not on the roster in any capacity, but both Sanders and Gabriel should end up seeing starts in the 2025 season.