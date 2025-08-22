NFL Predictions: Biggest threat to steal division titles in the NFC for 2025

Even though the NFC includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, it appears to be unquestionably weaker than the AFC heading into the 2025 season. But there are intriguing division battles to watch this year, regardless of which conference is stronger.

The NFC might not be as top-heavy, but it's pretty deep and at least three of the four divisions in this conference appear to be wide open for teams to come and take the division champion crown.

We're going to take a look at each division's biggest threat to steal a division title in 2025 from last year's champions. Which teams have the best chance to upend the teams that won in 2024?

NFC teams who could steal division titles in 2025

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers

As great as the San Francisco 49ers have been under Kyle Shanahan, they were shockingly the last-place team in the NFC West last season. That was one of the most significant Super Bowl loss hangovers you'll ever see, as the Niners struggled with injuries all throughout the year and just didn't look like the same team we'd seen take the Chiefs to the wire in the Super Bowl.

Now, the roster in San Francisco is vastly different. Robert Saleh is back as the defensive coordinator. The 49ers are ready to make another run in that division, but it's going to look a lot different and it's going to require more out of the stars on the team. We'll see if they can jump back into the mix, but I like their chances at upending the Rams at this point better than the Cardinals or Seahawks.

NFC North: Green Bay Packers

As good as the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings were last season, the team that might be the biggest threat in the NFC North is the Green Bay Packers. The Packers took a slight step back last season, even winning 11 regular season games. They really struggled badly in division play with a 1-5 record against NFC North opponents.

That's going to be a huge area of emphasis this coming season.

If Jordan Love is healthy the majority of the year, this Packers team is going to be extremely dangerous throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons

This one is a true toss-up between the Falcons and Panthers. It feels like a major longshot for the New Orleans Saints, but it honestly doesn't feel much better for the Falcons or Panthers.

The Panthers and Falcons both have slight question marks with their potential franchise quarterbacks. They both have intriguing weapons offensively, but Atlanta's crew is further along.

Both teams have question marks defensively, but the Falcons might have better overall pieces on the defensive front, especially with Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. coming in through the 2025 NFL Draft. Ultimately, I think the Falcons are the least likely of all the teams on this list to take their division, but they might have the best shot of anyone in the South.

NFC East: Washington Commanders

I badly want to put the Dallas Cowboys here, but I don't quite have it in me. There are other issues with Dallas beyond Micah Parsons, but that issue right now is a major one.

The Commanders have issues of their own, starting with Terry McLaurin's contract saga. We don't know how that's going to end, but the Commanders desperately need McLaurin if they are going to take over the Eagles' spot as NFC East division champions.

This is another one that just doesn't feel likely. The Commanders are one of the oldest teams in the league, yet they also lack experience in many ways. Was last year lightning in a bottle or a flash in the pan? Or was it a true sign that this team is ahead of schedule in a rebuild?