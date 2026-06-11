NFL Predictions: Day 3 rookies for every AFC team that could start in 2026

Cleveland Browns: Parker Brailsford, center (5th round)

It might not be immediately, but NFL teams rarely go through a full season with the same starting five on the offensive line. It just never works out that way. The Browns revamped their offensive line this offseason, bringing in veterans like Elgton Jenkins, Tytus Howard, and Zion Johnson. They also used a 1st-round pick on Caleb Lomu.

But getting Parker Brailsford in the 5th round was a ridiculous value. Some people considered him arguably the best center in this draft class. As the Browns sort out their 'best five' throughout the course of the season, if Brailsford gets a shot to start at center, I'm not sure he's going to give it up.

Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Endries, tight end (7th round)

Jack Endries is the lowest-drafted player we have on this entire list, but he was part of another one of the deepest position groups in the entire draft.

This was a really good tight end class overall, and Endries could have gone in the 4th round and no one would have batted an eye at it. He was a favorite at Cal of Fernando Mendoza, then became a favorite of Arch Manning at Texas last season.

He has three straight years of starting experience and should be able to carve out a role with the Bengals right away. They've struggled to figure out the tight end position, so don't be shocked if he earns a role quickly just like Gunnar Helm did for the Titans last year coming out of Texas.

Baltimore Ravens: Elijah Sarratt, wide receiver (4th round)

Elijah Sarratt was one of the best picks any team made on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, period. Sarratt was one of the top targets this past season at Indiana with Fernando Mendoza carving up defenses, and this was a guy they could trust all over the offensive formation.

Sarratt can play the traditional "X" position, but he's also capable of being a big slot. The Ravens drafted a couple of receivers this year, but when they open in 11 personnel, it would surprise me if Sarratt is not in the mix at some point this season with the starters. He was one of Mendoza's most reliable targets, and he could soon be that for Lamar Jackson.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaden Wetjen, wide receiver/return specialist (4th round)

This is another "cop out" on this list because Kaden Wetjen is not likely going to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a wide receiver. But he could immediately become an All-Pro return specialist.

He had six return scores at Iowa and was one of the most dangerous weapons we've seen in recent memory at the college level in the return game. I wouldn't be shocked if he has more of a role in the NFL offensively than he did in college, but if this guy is a one-trick pony, his one trick is really good.

He will return kicks and punts in the NFL right away, and immediately be great at it.