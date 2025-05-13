NFL Predictions: Every team's best-case scenario for the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Super Bowl victory

With the best roster in the NFL when healthy, the Detroit Lions can win it all in 2025, but health is the big thing here.

Green Bay Packers - Super Bowl appearance

I am not sure the Packers are quite ready to win the Super Bowl, but I can see a scenario where they breakout and make the big game, at least.

Chicago Bears - Top Wild Card seed

The Chicago Bears could earn a Wild Card seed in 2025 with a stabilized offense and a much more controlled Caleb Williams.

Minnesota Vikings - Top Wild Card seed

JJ McCarthy finds immediate success as a de-facto rookie QB as the Minnesota Vikings earn a top Wild Card seed.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons 10 wins, NFC South title

Michael Penix Jr makes a notable year two jump and leads this talented Falcons roster to a 10-win season and the NFC South title.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Divisional Round appearance

I am not sure the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quite good enough to advance past this round. They are the epitome of 'good not great.'

Carolina Panthers - Nine wins, Wild Card berth

Another team who can be quite frisky in 2025, the Carolina Panthers see Bryce Young become a franchise QB, as they win nine games and earn a Wild Card spot.

New Orleans Saints - Seven wins

An encouraging rookie season from Tyler Shough and competence from first-year head coach Kellen Moore could help the New Orleans Saints scrape together seven wins.

NFC East

Washington Commanders - Super Bowl victory

They were one game away from making the Super Bowl in 2024, so I do not see why they can't win it in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl victory

Ideally, the Philadelphia Eagles become the newest NFL franchise to win multiple Super Bowls in a row, avoiding the Super Bowl hangover.

Dallas Cowboys - Nine wins, Wild Card berth

The George Pickens-CeeDee Lamb wide receiver duo and a good defense is enough for the Dallas Cowboys to win nine games and earn a Wild Card seed in the NFC.

New York Giants - Eight or nine wins, no playoffs

Still a disaster of a team, the New York Giants could be carried by an elite pass rush and a QB in Russell Wilson who at least does not throw a ton of interceptions. The Giants could find a way to finish with a winning record in 2025.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams - Super Bowl victory

They won it all in 2021 and are built a lot more deeper and secure than they were a few seasons ago. The Rams have what it takes to win it all in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers - Wild Card berth

The roster is clearly undergoing some major change, so a Wild Card berth might be all they can muster in what would still be an encouraging season for the future.

Seattle Seahawks - Wild Card berth

Sam Darnold carries some of his 2024 season into 2025 and leads an average at best roster to a Wild Card seed in the NFC.

Arizona Cardinals - Divisional Round appearance

A rebuilt defensive line and a year three jump from this coaching staff could be enough to help the Arizona Cardinals win a playoff game. They were 6-4 at one point in the 2025 NFL Season.