NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

AFC South

Houston Texans

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 9-8

The Houston Texans' remade their offensive line this offseason, and that unit a lot may be the biggest x-factor for this team in the 2025 NFL Season. If the unit comes together, Houston will be able to widen the gap in the AFC South and earn a couple more wins than they have in 2023 and 2024. A 12-win season is on the table, as this roster is also quite good. However, the OL struggling yet again in 2024 could bring the franchise back in a big way and leave them with more questions than answers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 4-13

Liam Coen's offensive genius could help the Jaguars to a modest 9-win season. There is a lot to fix with this franchise, so the success will be limited in 2025. However, there is a chance that Coen simply is not head coach material in the NFL, and that could bog the franchise down even more, perhaps only leaving them with four wins.

Indianapolis Colts

Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 5-12

If one of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones can play with some degree of efficiency, the Indianapolis Colts could win nine games. It's really a shame, as this roster is good and has playmakers all over the place, but their ceiling is extremely limited with their current QB room, and the room could truly bottom-out and leave the franchise among the worst teams in the NFL with just five wins.

Tennessee Titans

Ceiling: 7-10

Floor: 3-14

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans could be a great team in 2026 or 2027, but the 2025 NFL Season is definitely going to be more of a 'rebuild year one' type of year. Ward is a project but could latch onto some success as the season goes on and lead the team to a seven-win season. They've got a strong defense, so that also helps, but a three-win season is also on the table if things just aren't close to developing yet.