NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Ceiling: 15-2

Floor: 10-7

With a schedule on the easier side for the 2025 NFL Season, the Buffalo Bills may finally be in line to finish with the top seed in the AFC and host throughout the NFL playoffs. That would be huge for their quest to win a Super Bowl. Buffalo's roster and QB are top-tier, but we have seen this team get in their own way sometimes, so they could lose games they should win and 'play down to their opponent.'

New England Patriots

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 6-11

One of my favorite teams for the 2025 NFL Season, the New England Patriots have all the makings of being a breakout team if Drake Maye catches on in a crucial year two. The coaching and offensive line now appear to be solid. However, this process could take a bit more time and go more like a traditional rebuild, so only scraping together six wins is possible.

Miami Dolphins

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 5-12

If Tua Tagovailoa is able to stay on the field for a full 17 games, the Miami Dolphins will finish with a winning record, but the roster itself is just OK, so they'd really need Tagovailoa to play well, but if it's another injury-riddled season, the Dolphins could kiss their playoff hopes goodbye and might not amount to much. They've got a very small margin for error this year.

New York Jets

Ceiling: 7-10

Floor: 4-13

A bad QB room and a year one coaching staff is going to greatly limit the New York Jets' ceiling in 2025, so them amounting to seven wins at most feels safe, but there is a chance that Aaron Glenn struggles to find his footing and Justin Fields unsurprisingly plays poorly. The Jets picking in the top-5 of the 2026 NFL Draft is their worst-case scenario in 2025.