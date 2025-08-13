NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 9-8

The Detroit Lions have been bitten by the injury bug ever since the 2024 NFL Season, as it has continued into this offseason. On paper, it's hard to argue that this roster isn't loaded, but you get the sense that losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn and all of these injuries could bring the team down in 2025. If they get healthier and don't skip a beat, they should capture the title yet again, but a regression could be on the horizon with the losses they had.

Green Bay Packers

Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 10-7

The Green Bay Packers could finally breakout and put it all together in the 2025 NFL Season. Them winning 13 games is on the table if Jordan Love takes another step forward and if the defense is stout as it usually is. However, there is always a possibility that the status quo remains, as they have won 20 regular season games since the start of 2023. They could again remain in that 9-11 win total, as the roster truly didn't get substantially better.

Minnesota Vikings

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 7-10

JJ McCarthy ideally has a season like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels did in what is basically his rookie season. With an elite group of players around him and elite defense, the Vikings could win 12 games, but McCarthy may also play like a de-facto rookie QB and struggle at times. That could bring things down a bit.

Chicago Bears

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 5-12

The offense is the main factor here. Their rebuilt offensive line and Caleb Williams taking that next step could propel them to a shockingly good 10-win season with a Wild Card berth, but what if Caleb Williams is a lot more of a project that people think? What if the Bears endure another tough season?