NFL Predictions: Every team's ceiling and floor record for the 2025 season

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 6-11

Right now, Matthew Stafford's back injury is not going away, so you have to wonder if he's going to even be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. If not, and if the Rams are starting backup QBs, this team isn't going to be very good, but after a 1-4 start in 2024, the Rams went 9-3 to finish the season, so this roster does have the talent to again win double-digit games. Stafford's health is going to be key here.

San Francisco 49ers

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 6-11

With the easiest schedule in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers could rebound from their regression in 2024. The roster has lost a bit of talent in recent years, so this isn't the Super Bowl-caliber 49ers' team we are used to seeing. Their floor is probably what happened in 2024, as they're already dealing with a bit of an injury bug, and that might not go away.

Arizona Cardinals

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 7-10

On paper, the Arizona Cardinals are a good football team and did address their weakness this offseason, which was their defensive line. However, there is just something about Kyler Murray that has many people not ready to buy into the Cardinals. Murray is extremely talented, but he's never taken that next step and might have a lower ceiling as a franchise QB at this point. Arizona could win 10 games of all goes well but might again fail to finish with a winning record if not.

Seattle Seahawks

Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 4-13

The Seattle Seahawks got worse this offseason, so that's neat. Sam Darnold isn't going to play nearly as well as he did in the 2024 NFL Season with the Minnesota Vikings, so not only is the ceiling low, but the floor is as well, as the offensive line still feels like a major area of concern.