NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Buffalo makes a run all the way to the Super Bowl (finally)

With a schedule on the easier side in the 2025 NFL Season, the Buffalo Bills finally might be in a good position to slay the dragon and make a Super Bowl run. If Week 1 was any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs are not going to be nearly as good as a lot of people thought they were going to be.

That could thrust the Bills to the top of the AFC for at least this season, perhaps even more.

New England Patriots - Franchise flirts with a winning record and hangs around the playoff picture

The New England Patriots made all of the right changes this offseason. They’ve now got a stable offensive line, proven coaching staff, and a young, promising QB. They aren’t going to make the playoffs in 2025, but the franchise is going to flirt with a winning record and could end up with nine wins if the ball bounces their way once or twice.

I would absolutely sharpie them in as a playoff team in the 2026 NFL Season if 2025 goes the way we are predicting.

New York Jets - Justin Fields gets benched at some point

Folks, Justin Fields is a bad quarterback. He’s bad, period. There is a reason why Fields is already on his third team in as many seasons, and the New York Jets just don’t have much going for them in the 2025 NFL Season.

Fields is going to be an inefficient, replacement-level passer and will be sent to the bench at some point in the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins - Tyreek Hill gets traded

A healthy Tua Tagovailoa could change things for the Miami Dolphins, but this team’s roster isn’t great, so they could be in store for a rough season in 2025. It could get to the point that their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, gets traded. If Hill is still close to his prime self, the Dolphins could get a pretty hefty return for the player, and the Chiefs would honestly make a lot of sense…