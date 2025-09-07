NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - Lack of top-end talent drops KC to second or third in AFC West

It’s time for a changing of the guard in the AFC West, as the Kansas City Chiefs will not win the division for the 10th year in a row, and if Week 1 was any indication, they could even finish in third place if the Denver Broncos are as good as some are predicting them to be.

The Chiefs are simply missing key talent on both sides of the ball and aren’t explosive in any way on offense. They can’t throw the ball downfield and got worked by Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert.

Denver Broncos - Snaps decade-long streak and wins the division

The Denver Broncos are the most talented team in the division and are going to win the AFC West in 2025. They play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and should be able to come away with a relatively-easy victory. Denver does have high-end talent on either side of the ball and are elite in the trenches, and that’s where it matters the most, outside of QB.

Los Angeles Chargers - LA is no better or worse than 2024

I understand that people might want to hype up the LA Chargers after a very strong showing, but this is another team missing high-end talent, and I just do not get the sense that they’ll be any better or worse than they were in the 2024 NFL Season. An 11-win campaign would not shock me in the slightest.

Las Vegas Raiders - Contends for the worst record in the NFL

You know, some people are high on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, but I don’t see it. They’ve got an average QB in Geno Smith and a very shaky defense. Furthermore, the rest of the roster is underwhelming at best. Not only will they be bad in 2025, but they’ll contend for the worst record in the NFL.