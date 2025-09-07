NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Lions win four fewer games in 2025 than they did in 2024

It’s hard for me to predict that this supremely talented team doesn’t win a ton of games. They certainly aren’t going to win 15, like they did in the 2024 NFL Season, but a more modest 11 wins is what this franchise has coming for them in 2025.

Detroit still makes the playoffs, but it’s not in dominating fashion.

Green Bay Packers - Newly-acquired Micah Parsons leads the NFL in sacks and QB hits

Not only is Micah Parsons going to lead the NFL in sacks, but he’ll lead the team in QB hits and could even win the Defensive Player of the Year award. This trade is going to have an immediate impact on the defense, as Green Bay could make a deep playoff run now.

Chicago Bears - Ben Johnson helps lead Chicago on the brink of a playoff berth, but just barely misses out

While the Chicago Bears will miss the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season, first-year head coach Ben Johnson is going to have this tema on the doorstep of a playoff berth, but they might have to wait until the 2026 NFL Season to sniff the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings - Team goes from 14 wins in 2024 to out of the playoffs in 2025

I struggle to see how the Minnesota Vikings make the playoffs this year. Sure, that might sound a bit crazy, but JJ McCarthy is a de-facto rookie QB, and he’s still quite young. McCarthy is going to play like a rookie QB typically plays, and the playoffs will avoid the team for at least this season.

However, with how much talent this team has, them emerging as a legitimate contender in the 2026 NFL Season could be logical.