NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tampa wins more than 10 games in 2025!

It feels like this team has been stuck in the ‘good not great’ tier for a while, so we’re going to make a very bold prediction for this team - not only will they win double-digit games in 2025, but they’ll win more than 10.

I was low on this team earlier in the offseason for some odd reason, but I’ve reversed course. Tampa is the best team in the NFC South and will again host a playoff game this season.

Atlanta Falcons - At some point deep into 2025, Falcons are first in the division

However, the Atlanta Falcons will have something to say about the division in 2025. The Falcons have a second-year QB in Michael Penix Jr who does have a lot going his way. The Falcons do have some key weapons on offense, and the defense did see a ton of new faces enter the equation.

At some point this season, Atlanta is going to hold a lead in the NFC South, but they aren’t going to win the division, at least not this year.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young looks like a franchise QB for most of the season

Bryce Young definitely looked much better down the stretch in 2024, so some are predicting a breakout season for the young QB in the 2025 NFL Season. The Panthers do have more talent than you might think, and this team could be frisky in the NFC South.

In a very crucial third season in the NFL, Bryce Young will look like a franchise QB.

New Orleans Saints - Team flirts with zero wins in 2025

Could the New Orleans Saints be the first winless team in the 17-game era? Based on what we know with this team right now, it’s very possible. New Orleans is going to win a few games, but them going winless will be a lot of the chatter for at least the first chunk of 2025.