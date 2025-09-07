NFL Predictions: Final bold predictions for 2025 season as Week 1 continues

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals - Team wins at least 10 games in 2025

Through 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals were 6-4, so this team is capable of winning a ton of games. Furthermore, they did improve on their shaky defensive line in the offseason, and that position was truly the weakest on the roster. On paper, the Cards aren’t missing much, so a path to 10 wins is on the table.

I do wonder just how good Kyler Murray can be, but he’s been a part of a great Cardinals team before.

Los Angeles Rams - LA Rams are first or second seed in the NFC playoffs

Matthew Stafford staying healthy for most of the 2025 NFL Season doesn’t feel likely at this point, but what if he does? Stafford is still playing at a high level even if the numbers don’t jump out at you. The LA Rams also have a strong roster and are going to roar to a top-2 seed in the NFC when the playoffs roll around.

San Francisco 49ers - Mounting injuries forces San Fran to sell at the trade deadline

I just don’t love this team for 2025, and even Christian McCaffrey got healthy and popped back up in the injury report leading up to Week 1. The 49ers are going to again struggle with injuries in the 2025 NFL Season, so they’ll be forced to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. San Fran won just six games in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks - Team wins half of their 2024 total

It’s hard for me to be optimistic about the Seattle Seahawks, as in my opinion, it feels like they got worse this offseason. The offensive line is still a notable concern, and I am not sure what their plan was in the wide receiver room.

Sure, the defense is good, but this team is going to take a huge step back in the 2025 NFL Season, as they’ll actually win just half of their total from 2024 and finish the season with just five wins, again missing the playoffs.