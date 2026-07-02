NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and seeds for the 2026 season

AFC 2nd seed: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills should be considered a mortal lock for one of the top two or three seeds in the AFC this coming season.

Buffalo was the top Wild Card team in the AFC last year, and the only reason they didn't win the AFC East is because the Patriots simply went through a long stretch of games where they couldn't lose. These two teams split games against each other last season, and the Bills are going to have to rely on some youth on the coaching staff for the first time in a long time.

Joe Brady is taking over as the head coach for Sean McDermott, who was fired after yet another disappointing playoff finish. The Bills' defense also has a rookie play-caller in Jim Leonhard, the former Denver Broncos DBs coach and pass game coordinator.

Buffalo's youth on the coaching staff is the one question mark on an otherwise extremely well-constructed team. They have veteran leadership, quality starters everywhere, and depth.

NFC 2nd seed: Philadelphia Eagles

Out of all the predictions I'm making for the NFC, picking the Eagles to win the NFC East is the one I'm least confident in. So let's break down why I picked them.

The two primary reasons are their championship experience and defense.

The Eagles, for all of their faults offensively, have one of the best defenses in the NFL. And despite underachieving last season, they still won 11 games. If the offense is back to even the top 12 after finishing 19th in points scored last year, they should be able to win at least 12 games.

That defense is still going to be elite under Vic Fangio. They got Jonathan Greenard to come be the leader off the edge, and that defensive front is still nasty.

The one thing that will swing the pendulum for this team is the performance of the offense. They were downright bad at times last season, and as a result, Sean Mannion is now calling plays for the offense. Mannion has a huge job ahead of him after only just getting into coaching in 2024. If he can revive the Eagles' offense, especially without AJ Brown, he's going to get some looks as a head coach in 2027.