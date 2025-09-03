NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams and Super Bowl LX matchup

NFC Predictions

Division Champions

NFC North: Green Bay Packers

NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest change we have here is the Green Bay Packers taking over the NFC North from the Detroit Lions. The Lions won 15 games last season, but lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as well as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

As talented as the Lions are, they've taken on changes and already have injuries piling up that would drastically impact any team, no matter how good the roster is. We'll see if the Packers, who now have Micah Parsons leading their pass rush, can take that next step after finishing in third place last season.

NFC Wild Card Teams

Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

There were a few teams that were really tough to leave off this list. The Minnesota Vikings obviously won 14 games last season and Kevin O'Connell has done an outstanding job of coaching that team. They are breaking in a young quarterback this year and might simply get lost in the shuffle of a deeper NFC than we've seen in recent years. The Vikings look like a 10-win team, but 10 wins might not be enough to cut it in the NFC in 2025.

The other big one here is leaving off the Arizona Cardinals, another team I think could very well win 10 games this coming season. Jonathan Gannon has his best squad yet, and they've improved substantially in each of his first two years with the team.

It's tough leaving those teams off the list, and there could be other breakthrough squads, but the NFC is going to be a tougher conference from top to bottom this year.