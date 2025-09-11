NFL Predictions: Predicting all 14 playoff teams for 2025 as Week 2 approaches

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers

A huge, double-digit win over the Detroit Lions has the Green Bay Packers riding high, and the addition of Micah Parsons also felt a bit symbolic as a potential changing of the guard in the NFC North. I am currently predicting the Green Bay Packers to earn the top seed in the NFC.

2. Los Angeles Rams

It was not a pretty win, but I trust the LA Rams, Matthew Stafford, and Sean McVay. This duo is just too good to not win the division this year, as Brock Purdy is now out for a few weeks, and the Seattle Seahawks looked horrible in Week 1, so the Rams may not have much competition for the division in 2025.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A close-call win over the Atlanta Falcons is a huge step for the Buccaneers, as they got swept by the team in 2024. The Buccaneers feel poised to again win the NFC South in the 2025 NFL Season and again host a playoff game. Can they make a deep run?

4. Washington Commanders

A ho-hum win over the New York Giants doesn't really change my thoughts on this team - I do believe they'll topple the Philadelphia Eagles and win the NFC East this year, guaranteeing a home playoff game.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are not going to be as dominant in 2025 as they were in 2024. They did beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but I do see a bit of regression coming.

6. Detroit Lions

Speaking of regression, the Detroit Lions might be in trouble, but the sheer roster talent should be enough to sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

7. Arizona Cardinals

I have been high on the Arizona Cardinals for the entire offseason, and I am not going to jump ship. They beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and do have enough talent to sneak into the playoffs with nine or 10 wins. This team was 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season.