NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
We're still right in the thick of the 2024 NFL Season, but that won't stop us from trying to predict each team's starting QB in 2025. This might feel like a silly exercise, but in the NFL, the QB is front and center, and no team is going to sustain success without a good one, period.
Gone are the days where teams can make a playoff run with the likes of Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. Sure, if you have a superteam around guys like that, I bet it can happen once or twice, but unless you have a truly elite QB, nothing else matters.
There may be five truly elite passers in the NFL today, and teams should be more aggressive in trying to find their franchise savior. Well, I've decided to take a serious and deliberate crack and predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season. Enjoy!
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers - Russell Wilson
I don't think Russell Wilson returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 is unlikely at this point. He's played very well for them and could be in a position to grab one more payday before his career comes to an end. The Steelers may have something here for the short-term with Wilson.
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson
No shock here, as not only is Lamar Jackson going to be the Baltimore Ravens starting QB for another eight years, but he may be in line to win his third NFL MVP award, which could be enough to already get him into the Hall of Fame. The Ravens may never win a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson seeing as they crumble in the playoffs, but he is not going anywhere.
Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is going all the heavy lifting for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals front office can get this defense fixed, the team will be just fine. Burrow is having a career year and it may be wasted if Lou Anarumo cannot get his unit playing good football down the stretch.
However, Joe Burrow is elite and obviously the Bengals starter in the 2025 NFL Season.
Cleveland Browns - Jameis Winston
I see a scenario in 2025 where the Cleveland Browns bring Jameis Winston back as their starter and try to get a rookie QB in the building. They should have already moved on from Deshaun Watson, as he may never play another down in the NFL if we're being honest. Winston coupled with a rookie QB could be a decent QB room for the Browns.